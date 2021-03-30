P!nk Welcomes Puppy To Her Family

P!nk has welcomed a new family member.

The 41-year-old pop star posted a photo on Instagram showing her children Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4, cuddling a black puppy she and husband Carey Hart, 45, adopted from the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles.

“Thank you @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart,” reads the caption. “We love the work that you do.”

Lil’ Habañero joins Nash, the dog P!nk adopted from the Nashville Humane Association two years ago.

P!nk is featured on “Anywhere Away From Here,” the new single from RagNBoneMan out April 9. Her streaming documentary All I Know So Far will premiere on May 21.