Pamela Anderson Making Broadway Debut In 'Chicago'

Canada’s Pamela Anderson is Broadway-bound.

The 54-year-old B.C. native announced Monday she will take on the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago at New York City’s Ambassador Theatre next month.

“From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected,” Anderson said, in a statement to The Associated Press. “This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.”

Anderson is scheduled to star in the show from April 12 to June 5. Her character performs several numbers, including “Funny Honey,” “Roxie” and “Me and My Baby.”

The Chicago revival, which opened in 1996, is second only to The Phantom of the Opera as the longest-running show on Broadway.

Renée Zellweger played Roxie Hart in the Toronto-shot big screen adaptation of Chicago, which was named Best Picture at the 2003 Oscars.