Panic! At The Disco Announces Tour In Support Of New Album

Brendon Urie is back!

The 35-year-old singer has announced a Panic! At The Disco tour in support of the forthcoming album Viva Las Vengeance.

Urie and his band will play Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 25 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 27 with MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers. Tickets are on sale starting at 10 am on June 8.

Viva Las Vengeance, which has 12 tracks, drops Aug. 19. It's the first collection of new music from Panic! since 2018's Pray for the Wicked.

The title track arrived with a video directed by Brendan Walter, who helmed the “High Hopes” visual.

Urie recorded the seventh Panic! studio album live to tape in Los Angeles with production partners Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before,” Urie explained, in a release. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”