Pantera To Tour In 2023

Pantera will set out next year on the band's first tour in more than 20 years.

According to Billboard, surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown have signed with an agency to book the tour.

Still to be decided is who will replace the late brothers Vinnie Paul (aka Vincent Abbott) and Dimebag Darrell (Darrell Abbott) – but Brown said last year it definitely won’t be Zakk Wylde on guitar.

Pantera became one of the most influential heavy metal bands ever and released nine studio albums between 1983 and 2000. The band announced a hiatus in 2001.

Darrell was shot to death in 2004 during a show with his band Damageplan and Paul died of natural causes in 2018.