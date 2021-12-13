Papa Roach Bringing 'Kill The Noise Tour' To Canada

Papa Roach is bringing its Kill The Noise Tour to two cities in Canada early next year.

The band’s first headlining tour in three years will stop at HISTORY in Toronto on March 19 and Place Bell in Laval, QC on March 20.

Opening acts will be Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

“We’re really excited to be back on the road, joining up again with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves,” the band said, in a release. “Both bands bring deep catalogues and killer live shows. It’ll be a non-stop Rock N Roll thrill ride start to finish.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

The tour takes its name from a recent track that was released ahead of a new Papa Roach album, due in early 2022.