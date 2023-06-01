Paramore's Hayley Williams Shames Disruptive Fans After Halting Show

Paramore singer Hayley Williams stopped the band’s show in New York City on Wednesday night when she noticed something happening in the crowd.

But, what began as concern about the well-being of fans quickly turned into condemnation of bad behaviour.

“I think someone might be hurt,” Williams said after pausing “Figure 8” and the lights went up on the floor of Madison Square Garden. “Oh, no? It’s a fight? Holy shit. F**k you! Get out.”

According to video shared on TikTok, a man had pushed his way through the crowd to reach a woman whom he tried to lead back out.

Williams called the pair out. “What is happening? Hi, yes, I will embarrass both of you. Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that s**t because it’s not happening here tonight. This is our house.”

The singer asked why the couple thought they could “disrupt one of our favourite songs to play at our show.” It is not known if the disruptive fans were ejected from the venue.

Paramore brings its tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on June 8.