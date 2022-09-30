Paramore's Hayley Williams, Taylor York Confirm Relationship

Paramore singer Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York are officially a couple.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that during an interview, “Williams and York confirm rumours that they are dating but decline to comment further.”

Williams, 33, had a brief marriage to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert in 2016-17. She was introduced to York, 32, before they were teenagers. He became an official member of Paramore in 2007.

The band, which also includes drummer Zac Farro, is releasing its sixth studio album, This Is Why, in February. A tour that kicks off this weekend will make one stop in Canada – at Toronto’s History on Nov. 7.