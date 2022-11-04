Paramore Tour To Include Toronto
Paramore announced on Friday a 2023 tour that includes only one stop in Canada.
The band is scheduled to perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on June 8 with special guests Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. and a portion will be donated to food insecurity organization Support + Feed and environmental non-profit REVERB. The latter will host an Eco-Village at each concert.
The tour is in support of Paramore’s forthcoming sixth studio album This Is Why, which is due to drop on Feb. 10.
