Paramore Tour To Include Toronto

Paramore announced on Friday a 2023 tour that includes only one stop in Canada.

The band is scheduled to perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on June 8 with special guests Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. and a portion will be donated to food insecurity organization Support + Feed and environmental non-profit REVERB. The latter will host an Eco-Village at each concert.

The tour is in support of Paramore’s forthcoming sixth studio album This Is Why, which is due to drop on Feb. 10.