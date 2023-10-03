Paramount+ To Release A Documentary On Boy Bands

Hot on the heels of *NSYNC’s MTV VMAs reunion and first new song in 22 years, Paramount+ has announced a forthcoming documentary on boy bands and their impact on pop culture.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary will explore the “boy band-obsessed era of the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

In a statement, Bruce Gilmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events, spoke about the film. “The ’90s boy band era made an indelible impact and will be forever woven into the pop culture landscape,” he said. “Boy bands remain bonafide global sensations to this day, as seen in the fan frenzy heard around the world during *NSYNC’s on-stage reunion at this year’s VMAs and the ever-spreading domination of K-Pop’s biggest groups like BTS, Stray Kids and TXT.”

The doc will take a intimate look behind the scenes of the “boy band era” featuring new interviews and archive footage with band members and key players.

“If you think back to groups like The Jackson 5, who paved the way for boy bands, this music has dominated the charts for decades, but there’s always been a stigma attached,” added Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpower and Sky, who are will co-produce the project. “The reality is, these are insanely talented guys who led the requests each week when I was running TRL in the ’90s and early 2000s. And, just when we all think the fervor for boy bands has dissipated, One Direction or BTS emerge, and their disciples like Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake overtake pop culture.”

Artist manager Johnny Wright (*NSYNC, Britney Spears) will also serve as co-producer, with Tamra Davis (Crossroads, Billy Madison) on board to direct.

Davis posted about the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Boyband Documentary❤️❤️❤️ so excited to be working on this Paramount+ documentary with Johnny Wright and Van Toffler. I pitched a three-part series from the Beatles to BTS. There is nothing more thrilling for a fan girl like me💕”.