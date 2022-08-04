Paris Hilton Calls Britney Spears, Elton John Duet 'Iconic'

Paris Hilton seemingly confirmed there is a collaboration coming from Elton John and Britney Spears.

Hilton, a friend of Spears, was asked about the track by Paul Door Je Neus as she made her way to the stage at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

“I know. It’s going to be iconic,” she replied. “I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it’s insane.”

According to ET, Hilton “misspoke” about hearing the song and only meant that she had heard about it.

Page Six reported last month that Spears “secretly” recorded a new version of “Tiny Dancer” with John, produced by Andrew Watt. It cited unnamed sources as saying the track will be released in August.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out,” a source was quoted as saying. “It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

Fans were quick to point out that on Oct. 21, 2015 – otherwise known as Back to the Future Day – Spears tweeted: “Tiny Dancer #EltonAlways @eltonofficial.”