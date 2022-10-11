Patsy Cline Honoured With Star On Music City Walk Of Fame

The late Patsy Cline and John Prine were inducted Monday into Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame.

“I feel like it's completely appropriate to quote one of Patsy's best friends and biggest fans, Loretta Lynn,” Yearwood said at the ceremony. “Loretta said, 'You either have to be first, best or different.’ Well, of course, Patsy was all things.”

Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge accepted the honour for her mother, who died in a plane crash in 1963 at 30.

Prine was inducted by Brenda Lee and represented by his widow Fiona Whelan Prine. “John was anything but a star,” she said. “He was a kind, humble, generous, simple, yet complex man.”

Prine died in 2020 of complications of COVID-19. He was 73.

Also honoured at the ceremony were the late Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and country music broadcaster and former CMA president Ed Hardy.

“Everybody inside the tent knew Ed Hardy,” said Garth Brooks. "Everybody inside the tent loved Ed Hardy. Everybody outside the tent? You would've loved Ed Hardy. You were what he was all about.”

The Music City Walk of Fame now consists of 97 stars on the sidewalk in a park near the Country Music Hall of Fame.