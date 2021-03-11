Paul McCartney Announces Album Of 'McCartney III' Covers, Remixes

Paul McCartney announced Thursday he is releasing a personally curated edition of his most recent album, McCartney III.

IIImagined (read as “three-magined,” as in “reimagined”), features covers and remixes of McCartney III tracks by artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Beck and Anderson .Paak.

The 78-year-old rock legend teased the collection earlier in the week with a five-second stop-motion video on social media in which dice come together to reveal the names of the artists who contributed to the project. (McCartney III had a die on its cover.)

Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Blood Orange, Dominic Fike, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Robert ‘3D’ del Naja (of Massive Attack) and U.S. trio Khruangbin are also part of the collection, which will drop April 16.

The physical edition of the album has a bonus track by Idris Elba.

In a Reddit Q&A session following in December, McCartney was asked which artists he was listening to at the time. He replied: “I listen to people like Dominic Fike, Beck, St Vincent, and Khruangbin.”

The first single off IIImagined is Fike's R&B version of "The Kiss of Venus." Watch the video below:

Check out the track list below:

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix) * bonus track

This article has been updated since it was first published.