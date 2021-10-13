Paul McCartney Calls Rolling Stones 'A Blues Cover Band'

Paul McCartney has made the difference between his former band the Beatles and the Rolling Stones very clear.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” the 79-year-old music legend told The New Yorker. "Our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

Of course, it is not the first time McCartney has taken a shot at the Stones. Last year, he told Howard Stern: “The Beatles were better.”

Elsewhere in The New Yorker, McCartney shared his feelings on performing live with John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania– describing screaming fans as sounding like “a million seagulls.”

He recalled having “this distaste for schlepping around and playing in the rain with the danger of electricity killing you. You kind of just look at yourself and go, ‘Wait a minute, I’m a musician, you know. I’m not a rag doll for children to scream at.’”

The Beatles played their final show for a paying audience on Aug. 29, 1966 in San Francisco.

“It was just a dispiriting show, we just went through the motions,” McCartney recalled. After the show, he and his bandmates “got loaded into a kind of meat wagon, just a chrome box with nothing in it, except doors. We were the meat.”