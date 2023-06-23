Paul McCartney Clarifies Comment About Using AI On 'Final Beatles Record'

Paul McCartney took to social media on Thursday to clarify a comment he made about using artificial intelligence to create a "final Beatles record."

He wrote: “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

Earlier this month, McCartney told BBC Radio 4’s Today the track will be released later this year. He did not name the song but it is believed to be “Now and Then,” which John Lennon recorded as a demo in his New York City apartment shortly before his 1980 murder.

“We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI,” explained McCartney. “Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway.

McCartney said AI is “a very interesting thing” and “kind of scary, but exciting because it’s the future.”