Paul McCartney Credits Yoga For His Healthy Eyes

Paul McCartney says his eyes are strong and healthy at 78 thanks to very specific form of yoga.

Appearing on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast, the Beatles icon recalled learning eye yoga from a yogi in India. “He explained that your eyes are muscles whereas your ears aren’t, so you can’t exercise your ears. But your eyes, you can.”

McCartney proceeded to lead listeners through the practice.

“Head still, and then you look up as far as you can, one, two, three, go back to the middle, then down, one, two, three, then back to the middle,” he said. “You do three lots of that, then go to the left and the right.

“Now you’ve got a cross, up and down, and sideways, now you do the diagonals.”

McCartney believes eye yoga may be why he doesn’t need glasses to read.

“It’s pretty good stuff,” he said. “It makes sense, though, doesn’t it? It makes sense if they are muscles.”