Paul McCartney, Elton John To Appear On New Rolling Stones Album

The Rolling Stones will release a new studio album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20, and it will feature quite the assemblage of famous guests.

The band have confirmed that their 24th album will include collaborations with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, former Stones bassist Bill Wyman, who last recorded with the band on 1989's Steel Wheels.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” will feature vocals by Lady Gaga and keyboards from Stevie Wonder; Paul McCartney plays bass on "Bite My Head Off"; the late Charlie Watts plays drums on “Mess It Up” and “Live by the Sword,” which features bass playing by Bill Wyman and piano by Elton John, who also plays on “Get Close."

Hackney Diamonds was produced by Andrew Wyatt (Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus) and recorded in Los Angeles, London, the Bahamas, and New York. It marks the Stones' first new album since 2005's A Bigger Bang.