Paul McCartney Ends Tour With Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi

Paul McCartney welcomed New Jersey rock icons Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi as he wrapped up his U.S. tour at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

McCartney and Springsteen performed the latter’s 1984 song “Glory Days” and then teamed up on The Beatles’ 1963 track “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

A decade ago, Springsteen and McCartney performed “I Saw Her Standing There” together in London’s Hyde Park.

Later in Thursday’s show, Bon Jovi came out to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday.

New Jersey was the last stop on McCartney’s 13-city U.S. tour, which kicked off at the end of April. He heads back to the UK to rest up for his headline set at the Glastonbury Festival.

Watch McCartney’s special guests below: