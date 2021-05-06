Paul McCartney Honoured With Royal Mail Stamps

Britain’s Royal Mail is paying tribute to Paul McCartney with a collection of 12 stamps.

Eight of the stamps, which will be issued on May 28, show well-known album covers like his 1970 solo debut McCartney, the 1975 Wings album Venus and Mars and his latest, McCartney III.

Four other stamps feature photos of the singer.

“Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the centre of rock and pop, an artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim,” said Royal Mail spokesperson David Gold, in a release.

“This dedicated stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the UK’s much loved and revered musical icons.”

McCartney is the third English musician to be honoured with a dedicated stamp issue in the UK, after David Bowie in 2017 and Elton John in 2019. Last year, Royal Mail issued a set commemorating rock band Queen.