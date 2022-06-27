Paul McCartney Joined By Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen At Glastonbury

Paul McCartney was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl during his epic headlining set Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

McCartney brought out Grohl for the 1963 Beatles hit “I Saw Her Standing There” and the 1973 Wings track “Band on the Run.”

Then, Springsteen came out on stage to perform his 1984 hit “Glory Days” and the 1963 Beatles track “I Wanna Be Your Man.” The pair performed the same two songs during the final show on the U.S. leg of McCartney’s tour on June 16 in New Jersey.

Glastonbury’s oldest headliner ever, 80-year-old McCartney also collaborated with his late bandmate John Lennon. In his encore, McCartney performed “I’ve Got A Feeling” from the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be along with Lennon’s vocals.

He closed the set by bringing Springsteen and Grohl back on stage for a version of the 1969 Beatles song “The End.”