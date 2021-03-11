Paul McCartney Teases Album Of 'McCartney III' Covers, Remixes

Paul McCartney is teasing a forthcoming special edition of his most recent album, McCartney III.

IIImagined (read as “three-magined,” as in “reimagined”), the album features covers and remixes of McCartney III tracks by artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Beck and Anderson .Paak.

The 78-year-old rock legend’s Twitter account showed a five-second stop-motion video in which dice come together to reveal the names of the artists who contributed to the project. (McCartney III had a die on its cover.)

Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Blood Orange, Dominic Fike, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Robert ‘3D’ del Naja (of Massive Attack) and U.S. trio Khruangbin are also part of the collection, which will drop later this month.

In a Reddit Q&A session following in December, McCartney was asked which artists he was listening to at the time. He replied: “I listen to people like Dominic Fike, Beck, St Vincent, and Khruangbin.”