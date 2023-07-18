Paul McCartney To Launch New Podcast

Paul McCartney will revisit some of his biggest songs and share details about them in his forthcoming podcast.

On McCartney: A Life In Lyrics the singer-songwriter will discuss his career, focusing on a single song each episode that looks back at his work with the Beatles, Wings and his solo career. The project will reunite him with poet Paul Muldoon, who wrote the forward to McCartney’s bestselling book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present

“It was like going back to an old snapshot album, looking back on work I haven’t thought much about for quite a few years," McCartney says about the project.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” adds Muldoon. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

Season one will be available on iHeartPodcasts as of September 20, and feature 12 episodes, including “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” and “Live and Let Die." Season 2 will follow with an additional 12 episodes set for release in February 2024.

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics is a co-production between Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts.