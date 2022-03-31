Paul McCartney Urges Starbucks To Stop Charging For Non-Dairy Milks

Paul McCartney is urging Starbucks to stop charging extra for non-dairy options in their coffees and beverages.

“It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant based milks as opposed to cow’s milk," the singer wrote to outgoing Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson. "I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.

“I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.”

McCartney, 79, is scheduled to perform on May 2 and 3 in Seattle, where Starbucks is based.

PETA claims vegan options like oat and soy milk are produced with 90 per cent less water than cow’s milk and generate three times less greenhouse gas emissions.

Non-dairy alternatives at Starbucks in Canada are typically about 95 cents extra.