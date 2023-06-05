Paul Oakenfold Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Famed DJ and music producer Paul Oakenfold has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked as his personal assistant.

According to a lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles, the woman was hired last October, when she was 23. She alleged that on her first day of work the 59-year-old masturbated “physically near to” her while they were alone in his house.

The woman claimed Oakenfold “touched his genitals and then masturbated” in her presence on three more occasions – including one time while in the passenger seat of her vehicle. She said the “incidents of masturbation by Oakenfold increased in length and intensity.”

“Oakenfold’s sexual harassment was unwanted and unwelcome by Plaintiff in each and every instance,” reads the lawsuit. “At no point did Plaintiff consent to the aforementioned acts by Oakenfold.”

The woman said she reported Oakenfold’s behaviour to his then-manager Paul Stepanek on Nov. 29 and, two days later, was told to sign a non-disclosure agreement or be terminated. She claimed she signed under duress and was assigned to other clients.

According to the filing, the woman’s employment was terminated in March.

She is seeking unspecified damages.

Neither Oakenfold or Stepanek have commented on the lawsuit and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

A renowned trance DJ, Oakenfold has released three studio albums and has remixed tracks for a long list of acts, including Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Madonna, and Adele. He has been nominated for a Grammy three times.