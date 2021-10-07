Paul Stanley Hopes Kiss Wraps Up Final Tour By 2023

Paul Stanley says Kiss will wrap up its End of the Road World Tour in early 2023.

“The fact is that, physically, it's incredibly demanding to do what we do,” the 69-year-old rocker told Ultimate Classic Rock. “Look, we played in Austin, an outdoor show, 100 percent humidity. We're running around for two-plus hours, not only with guitars, but I've got 30-plus pounds of gear on. There's a point where you go, ‘You know what? This is more challenge than I want.’ And I only want to do it as long as I can do it smiling.”

Kiss kicked off the End of the Road World Tour in Vancouver on Jan. 31, 2019 and was originally scheduled to wrap it up in July 2021.

Although the band has had other “farewell” tours, Stanley said this one really will be the last.

“There's really no thought about changing our minds,” he insisted. “It has nothing to do with personalities in the band or tensions or a difference of opinion or musicality. It's purely practical. You can play beat the clock, but ultimately the clock wins.”