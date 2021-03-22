Paul Stanley On New KISS Music: 'I Don't Really See A Reason'

KISS fans are not going to get any new music from the band.

“I don't really see a reason for it, to be quite honest,” Paul Stanley told USA Today. "For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they're looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don't have the gravitas, they don't have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.”

Stanley, 69, said he finds it odd that “people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That's great, now play your hits.’”

KISS was forced to postpone the remaining dates on its End of the Road World Tour, which kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver. The band has not released an album since Monster, its 20th studio album, in 2012.

Stanley said there is no “real reward” in making new KISS music.

“I’d rather not try to roll a stone up the hill,” he said.