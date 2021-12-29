Paul Stanley Recovers From COVID-19 For 2nd Time

Paul Stanley said this week he is grateful he’s fully vaccinated after he contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

“My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms,” the 69-year-old KISS frontman shared on social media. “Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

The following day, Stanley tweeted: “I AM NEGATIVE FOR COVID. If you have any doubts about your Home Covid Test results, get tested through a lab. I have had Covid and 3 shots. With my antibodies there’s little chance of me contracting it now. Thanks for all your concern.”

The rocker also responded to people who questioned the need for a third dose, pointing out that polio and smallpox required four doses and diptheria, tetanus and whooping cough needed five.

“Share your opinions here,” he tweeted, “but no ‘education’ thru rudeness.”

Stanley also tested positive for COVID-19 back in August, forcing KISS to cancel tour dates. At the time, he said he was suffering only “flu-like symptoms.”