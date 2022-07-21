Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Due To Damage To Eddie Vedder's Voice

Pearl Jam scrapped a concert scheduled for Wednesday in Vienna because Eddie Vedder was unable to sing.

“Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” read a message to fans.

“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

The message added: “As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.”

Pearl Jam performed Sunday at Lollapalooza Paris, which was held at the Hipódromo de Longchamp racetrack. Wildfires have raged for days in southwest France.

The Vienna tour stop was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was twice delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band is due to perform Saturday in Prague and then do two shows next week in Amsterdam.

Pearl Jam is scheduled to bring its tour to Quebec City, Ottawa, Hamilton and Toronto in early September.