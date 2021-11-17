Pearl Jam Confirms Rescheduled Tour Will Start In May

Pearl Jam announced Tuesday the band is almost ready to announce new dates for its Canadian tour.

“Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience and flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band’s postponed 2020 North American tour,” read a message on social media. “We are confirming that the previously scheduled shows in North America will start in May 2022.

“We are working to finalize the details of the new tour schedule and will announce the dates early next year.”

It did not come as news to Pearl Jam fans, though. In July, bassist Jeff Ament said the band’s postponed tour dates would likely be rescheduled early next year. “If we turn a corner, then hopefully we hit late winter, early spring with a tour, or a leg, at least," he said. "We’re jonesing to do it.”

In January 2020, Pearl Jam announced it would kick off the North American leg of its tour on March 18 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and follow with shows in Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton.

But, in March 2020, the tour was postponed due to COVID-19. “We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority,” read a statement at the time. “We are so sorry… And deeply upset… If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you.”

This past April, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard said the band is anxious to be back on stage. “We've got a lot of makeup shows to do, he said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do."