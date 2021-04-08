Pearl Jam Could Be Back On Tour This Year

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard hinted this week that the band could be back on the road later this year.

“Pearl Jam will definitely be back,” the musician said during an interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio. “We'll probably be on the road. I mean, my hope is that we'll start playing some shows in the fall or early winter. I don't know what they're gonna be or when they're gonna be, but that's my hope.

“And after that, we've got a lot of makeup shows to do. We've got a lot of work to do.”

Pearl Jam announced in March 2020 that COVID-19 forced it to postpone the North American leg of its Gigaton tour, which included shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton. Rescheduled dates have not been announced.

Pearl Jam has already rescheduled dates for its European tour beginning June 14, 2022 in Amsterdam.

Gossard said there currently no plans for a follow-up to the 2020 album Gigaton but the band is “always kind of recording and doing stuff.”