Pearl Jam Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II At Toronto Concert

While Elton John was speaking about the death of Queen Elizabeth II at his concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, just down the road Pearl Jam paid tribute in their own way at the Scotiabank Arena.

“This is just a little one I’m gonna borrow from Paul McCartney,” frontman Eddie Vedder told the crowd, before delivering “Her Majesty” – the 23-second song the Beatles included on their 1969 album Abbey Road.

“Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl / but she doesn’t have a lot to say / Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl / but she changes from day to day,” Vedder sang while playing acoustic guitar. “I wanna tell her that I love her a lot / but I gotta get a belly full of wine / Her Majesty is a pretty nice girl / Someday I’m gonna make her mine, oh yeah / Someday I’m gonna make her mine.”

Pearl Jam followed with – for the first time on this tour – their 1998 Yield track “All Those Yesterdays,” in which Vedder asks: “Don't you think you've done enough? / Oh, don't you think you've got enough, well maybe… / You don't think there's time to stop / There’s time enough for you to lay your head down tonight.”

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, The Beatles official Twitter account displayed the message: “Thank you Ma’am. With love and gratitude. From all at Apple.” McCartney shared on his Instagram: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King.”

Check out fan-shot video of Pearl Jam's tribute below: