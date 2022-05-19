Pearl Jam Scraps 2 Concerts Due To COVID-19

Pearl Jam has cancelled the final two shows on its U.S. tour due to another case of COVID-19 in the band.

Bassist Jeff Ament tested positive Wednesday morning, forcing the band to pull the plug on that night’s Sacramento concert and Friday’s show in Las Vegas.

“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” read a statement from the band on social media.

“Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”

Last week, drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by touring member Josh Klinghoffer, frequent Ament collaborator Richard Stuverud and Pearl Jam’s first drummer Dave Krusen.

Pearl Jam also brought out guest drummers at recent shows, including Oakland music teacher Josh Arroyo for “Yellow Ledbetter” and The Alive’s Kai Neukermans for “Mind Your Manners.”

Pearl Jam is scheduled to perform in Quebec City, Ottawa, Hamilton and Toronto in early September.