Pearl Jam Shares New Tour Dates

Pearl Jam on Monday announced new Canadian dates on the band’s postponed Gigaton tour.

Pearl Jam will perform Sept. 1 at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre, Sept. 3 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Sept. 6 at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre and Sept. 8 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

There will be no general public ticket sales. Fans have until 1 a.m. ET to complete Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on March 29.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project Pluralone will open for Pearl Jam.

The tour was announced in January 2020, with concerts set for March of that year in Canada. In March, though, the band postponed the tour due to COVID-19.