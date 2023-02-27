Pentatonix To Shoot Holiday Flick In Toronto

The members of a cappella group Pentatonix will be in Toronto next month to shoot a Netflix holiday flick with Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka.

Meet Me Next Christmas, described as a romantic comedy, was written by Camilla Cordelia and Molly Halderman and will be directed by Rusty Cundieff.

Cundieff helmed last year’s A New Diva’s Christmas Carol, which starred singers Ashanti and Mel B. He is best known for directing The Wanda Sykes Show and Chapelle’s Show.

Meet Me Next Christmas also stars U.S. actor Devale Ellis.

Cameras are scheduled to roll in the city from March 27 to April 28. No plot or character details have been divulged.

Pentatonix – Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – starred in last season’s Nickelodeon movie The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming. In 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2, they had a cameo as a Canadian a cappella team.

The Grammy-winning group has released several holiday collections since 2014: That’s Christmas to Me, A Pentatonix Christmas, Christmas is Here!, We Need a Little Christmas, Evergreen and Holidays Around the World.

Pentatonix will be back in Toronto on Aug. 22 for a concert at Budweiser Stage with Lauren Alaina.