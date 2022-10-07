'People' Mistakenly Posts Joni Mitchell Obituary

Celebrity magazine People was left red-faced Friday after accidentally posting an obituary for Canadian singer Joni Mitchell on its website.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the People website showed an article with the headline: “Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE.”

The article, bylined Nicole Sands, reported “Joni Mitchell, the singer-songwriter who used her guitar as a confessional and in turn inspired a generation, has died. She was TK.”

“TK” is a placeholder used in journalism to indicate that information is “to come.”

Most major media outlets maintain a bank of celebrity obituaries that can be quickly updated and posted online when a famous person dies.

In a statement, People.com explained that it “inadvertently published a pre-written story earlier today incorrectly referencing the passing of Joni Mitchell. The post has been removed. We apologize for the error.”

The premature news of Mitchell’s death sparked a brief panic on social media.

Bad sign for @jonimitchell, or for @people and @AppleNews? Very much hoping it’s the latter.



Not seeing any other reports… pic.twitter.com/B02ZGlyncq — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) October 7, 2022

i can't handle joni mitchell dying today please let it be an editorial error — sarah jae (@sarahjaeleiber) October 7, 2022

Mitchell, 78, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015. The singer has made a number of public appearances in recent years, including accepting the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honour in April and the Kennedy Center Honours last December. In July, she made a surprise appearance on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.