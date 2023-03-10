People's Choice Launching Country Music Awards Show

Country music fans are getting what is being hyped as the “the only award show for the people and by the people.”

NBCUniversal announced Thursday that it will launch the People’s Choice Country Awards – a spin-off from its People’s Choice Awards – in September at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“Country fans are passionate about their music and there’s no better place to host this event than from country music’s biggest stage,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior VP of live events for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, in a release.

The People’s Choice Country Awards will be the fourth major awards show for country music after the CMAs, ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards but the only one based on fan votes (with the exception of some honourary awards).

The People’s Choice Awards include a Country Artist of the Year category. Last year's winner was Carrie Underwood.

In 2010, Fox launched the fan-voted American Country Awards (ACAs) but the show was scrapped in 2013.