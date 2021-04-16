Pete Davidson To Play Joey Ramone In Biopic

Pete Davidson has signed on to portray Ramones singer Joey Ramone in a biopic about the late punk icon.

Developed with the blessing of Ramone’s estate, the Netflix movie I Slept With Joey Ramone is based on the 2009 book of the same name by his brother Mickey Leigh. It was penned by Davidson with director Jason Orley.

“Pete is perfect for this role, and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life,” said Adam Fogelson of STXfilms, in a release.

“Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.”

The biopic was announced Thursday – the 20th anniversary of Ramone’s death from lymphoma.