Peter Gabriel Bringing 'i/o Tour' To Canada

Peter Gabriel announced Tuesday he is bringing i/o - The Tour to five cities in Canada.

The 73-year-old music star will kick things off in Quebec City on Sept. 8 before moving on to Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal. He will be back in Canada on Oct. 7 for a show in Vancouver.

Gabriel is hitting the road in support of his forthcoming album i/o but will also perform hits and fan favourites accompanied by musicians Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

The original Genesis frontman has had decades of solo success with songs like “Games Without Frontiers,” “Sledgehammer,” “Shock the Monkey” and “Steam.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the dates below:

Sept. 8 - Quebec City - Videotron Centre

Sept. 9 - Ottawa - Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 11 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 - Montreal - Bell Centre

Oct. 7 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena