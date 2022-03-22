Petition Seeks To Have Ye Dumped From Coachella

A petition to remove Ye from the line-up of next month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has collected more than 28,000 names as of Tuesday morning.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is scheduled to headline the California festival on April 17 and 24. But on change.org, Caramello Marie accuses of him of harassing and manipulating estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau, Pete Davidson.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well,” she wrote. “Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Ye was recently suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech, bullying and harassment after he used a racial slur against Trevor Noah. Last week, the rapper was reportedly barred from performing on the Grammy Awards on April 3 due to “concerning online behaviour.” (Ye had not yet been announced as a Grammys performer.)

Last month, Ye threatened to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologized for what he perceived as a shot at rapper Travis Scott during her concert in Atlanta. (Eilish responded that she "literally never said a thing about travis.") Ye stated that Scott would be joining him on stage at Coachella – marking the rapper's first appearance at a festival since the crowd surge at Houston’s Astroworld Festival that resulted in 10 deaths.