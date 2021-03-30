Pharrell Williams Calls For Answers After Cousin Killed By Cop

Pharrell Williams is calling for answers after his cousin was fatally shot by police in Virginia Beach last Friday.

Donovon Lynch, 25, was killed by a uniformed officer at the scene of a shooting that claimed the life of 29-year-old Deshayla Harris.

Police said a five-year veteran officer “encountered an armed citizen which resulted in a police involved shooting.”

Williams tweeted: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency they deserve. VA Beach is the epitome of hope and we will get through this.

Lynch is suspected of being part of a gunfight earlier that night that wounded eight people. Three men have been arrested in connection with that incident.

According to police, Lynch was brandishing a Ruger handgun when he was shot. “An independent witness corroborated that Mr. Lynch was in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26.”