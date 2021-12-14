Pharrell Williams Receives Honourary Doctorate Degree

Pharrell Williams was back in his native Virginia on Saturday to pick up an honourary doctorate degree from Norfolk State University.

“I present to you for the first time, Dr. Pharrell Williams,” university president Javaune Adams-Gaston said at the commencement ceremony.

In his address, Williams said,: “I didn’t attend Norfolk State, but I was always present. I am honoured to have made this part of my work, my story and still today, I can’t wait to see how far you amazing, impressive graduates of Norfolk State ... how far you’ll go.”

He told graduates at the predominantly Black school to think of themselves as “the emerging majority.”

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the 48-year-old singer, songwriter and producer was visibly emotional when he was also made an honorary member of Norfolk State University’s marching band.