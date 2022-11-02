Pharrell Williams Reveals BTS Collaboration

Pharrell Williams has revealed that his forthcoming album includes a collaboration with BTS.

In a conversation with RM of BTS for Rolling Stone, Williams brought up his new album Phriends.

“You guys are on there,” he said. “And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

Williams claimed “everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.’”

RM agreed. “I just love this song … I f**king love it.”

BTS has previously done collabs with a number of artists including Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Coldplay. Williams has released songs featuring acts like Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello. His biggest hit was the 2013 solo track “Happy.”

In June, the members of BTS announced they are taking a break. Last month, they confirmed they will enlist for mandatory military service and are "looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025."