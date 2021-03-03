Pharrell Williams Tells Naomi Campbell She Inspired 'Hollaback Girl'

Pharrell Williams revealed supermodel Naomi Campbell was the inspiration for Gwen Stefani’s 2005 hit “Hollaback Girl.”

Appearing on this week’s episode of No Filter With Naomi, Williams reflected on the song he co-wrote and co-produced for Stefani’s debut album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

“That chorus came from a conversation when … you were telling somebody you ain’t no hollaback girl because of the song that we had with Fabolous at the time … and the song went ‘holla back (whoooo whoooo).’”

Williams and his musical partner Chad Hugo (aka The Neptunes) produced the 2001 track “Young’n (Holla Back)” for rapper Fabolous.

“Somebody was trying to speak to you or whatever," Williams continued, "and you was like ‘I’m sorry I have a name. I’m not no hollaback girl.’ And I thought that was so amazing and that ended up being the chorus to ‘Hollaback Girl.’”

Campbell said she doesn’t remember who she was talking to at the time but added: “I guess they deserved it.”

Stefani's “Hollaback Girl” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks and earned a pair of Grammy nominations.