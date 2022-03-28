Phil Collins Performs Final Concert

Phil Collins joked on Saturday night that he has to get a “real job” after performing what is almost certain to be his last concert.

The 71-year-old singer wrapped up The Last Domino? tour with Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford, 71 and Tony Banks, 72, at London’s O2 Arena.

"Tonight’s a very special night," Collins told the crowd. "Of course, we’re playing London and it’s the last stop of our tour and it’s the last show... for Genesis.

"After tonight, we've all got to get real jobs."

After ending their last show with 1973's "Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” and 1975’s “The Carpet Crawlers," Collins stood with the aid of a cane to join his bandmates for a lengthy standing ovation.

In the audience was Collins' daughter, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who took to Instagram after the concert. "Tonite marks the end of an era," she wrote. "To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever. Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end.

"Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is. 50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished."

The reunion tour kicked off last September and included stops in Montreal and Toronto.

Collins, who has struggled with health issues for many years, performed the shows while seated.

“For me, you know, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore,” he told BBC News last September.

Collins took over from Peter Gabriel as lead singer of Genesis in 1975. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has had hits like “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again.”