Phoebe Bridgers Makes Disturbing Claim About Marilyn Manson

Phoebe Bridgers claims Marilyn Manson boasted to her about having a “rape room” in his house.

The singer, who is the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, tweeted Thursday: “I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room,’ I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humour. I stopped being a fan.

“I stand with everyone who came forward.”

Bridgers added: “The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f**king pathetic.”

Manson was dropped by his label this week after several women, including his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, went public with claims they were abused by the shock rocker.

Manson dismissed the allegations as “horrible distortions of reality.”

The singer’s ex-wife Dita Von Teese came forward to insist she was not one of Manson’s alleged victims.

“Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”