Phoebe Bridgers Stops Toronto Show For Fans In Distress

Phoebe Bridgers was forced to stop her show several times on Tuesday in Toronto due to fans in distress.

A spokesperson for promoter Live Nation Canada told CTV News that the indie rocker’s concert at RBC Echo Beach – an outdoor venue – was “proactively paused a few times so medical staff could assist fans who were experiencing dehydration.

“Safety is always our top priority and we worked in close collaboration with medical authorities throughout the evening.”

Toronto Paramedic Services said two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries and Toronto Police Service, in a statement, said there were paid duty officers at the concert but “we haven’t been able to locate any calls for service.”

took this pic last night at the phoebe bridgers show in Toronto and it might be one of my favorite pics I've taken pic.twitter.com/zgj9zhWFrT — master chief (@Christianx14) June 8, 2022

According to reports, several fans fainted during Bridgers’ concert as a result of dehydration and exhaustion. Hours before the show, hundreds of fans rushed to get as close to the front of the stage as possible.

“It shouldn’t be phoebes job to tell security people are going down,” wrote Morgan Maher on Facebook. “I waited since 9 am just for the people who were there late to push in front. I ended up getting trampled … and I fainted during the show and got dragged across the ground by security.”

Bridgers performed Wednesday night in Montreal’s Jean Drapeau Park and will be at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 and 21.