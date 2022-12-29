PICS: Harry Styles Spends Holiday With Family

Harry Styles fans are getting a glimpse of the festive feast he enjoyed while spending the holidays with his family in the UK.

The pop star’s mother Anne Twist shared a set of photos on Instagram on Wednesday that she captioned simply: “Christmas 2022.” One of the pics shows a decorated table-for-four filled with dishes of food.

Styles shows up smiling in a photo with Twist, his sister Gemma and her beau Michal Mlynowski.

On Dec. 15, Styles took to his own Instagram to reflect on a phenomenal year that included a world tour and the release of his third album and two movies. “2022 changed my life,” he captioned a photo showing him on stage in an empty stadium. “I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it.

"I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year.”

Styles could be gifted with one or more Grammy Awards in a few weeks. He has six nominations, including Album the Year (for Harry’s House) and both Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “As It Was.”