PICS: Lady Gaga Spotted On Set Of 'House Of Gucci'

Lady Gaga was spotted Wednesday on the set of House of Gucci in Milan, Italy.

The pop superstar was photographed shooting scenes with co-star Adam Driver for the film directed by Ridley Scott.

Ridley Scott, left, on set with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver.

Reggiani was convicted in 1998 of hiring a hitman to fatally shoot Gucci outside his office on March 27, 1995. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison but was released in 2016 after serving only 18 years.

On Tuesday, Gaga shared a photo of herself and Driver from the set of the film that she captioned “Signore e Signora Gucci."

House of Gucci, based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book of the same name, is set for release in November.

It is Gaga’s first big screen role since 2018’s A Star is Born remake, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The movie spawned the hit “Shallow” with co-star Bradley Cooper, which was named Best Original Song at the Oscars and Golden Globes and won a pair of Grammys.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga with director Ridley Scott. Miguel Medina / AFP/Getty Images