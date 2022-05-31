Pink Floyd Debuts On TikTok

Pink Floyd is reaching a new audience with the launch of an official TikTok account.

Described in the profile as “1 of the most successful & influential rock groups,” the classic rock band has racked up more than 12,000 followers in its first 24 hours on the platform.

The account debuted with a clip of Pink Floyd’s 1973 track “Breathe (In The Air)” that has been viewed more than 373,000 times, followed by a clip of their 1979 crossover hit “Another Brick in the Wall” and the 2019 remix of “Learning to Fly.”

David Gilmour, 76, and Nick Mason, 78, are the only remaining original members of Pink Floyd. In April, they released their first new music in nearly three decades – the single "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support the UN’s Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.