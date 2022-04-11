Pitbull, Iggy Azalea Coming To Canada

Pitbull is coming to Canada.

The 41-year-old entertainer is bringing his Can’t Stop Us Now Tour, featuring Iggy Azalea, to Montreal’s Bell Centre on Aug. 12 and Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 15 at 10 a.m.

Pitbull is set to release his 12th studio album this year. He last performed in Montreal and Toronto in 2017, on a tour with Enrique Iglesias.

Pitbull’s hits include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Give Me Everything” ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer, “Timber” ft. Kesha and “Time of Our Lives” ft. Ne-Yo. His 2013 hit “Feel This Moment” ft. Christina Aguilera was co-written by Canada’s Chantal Kreviazuk.