Pixies Scrap U.S. Tour Over COVID-19 Concerns

Pixies are the latest music act to scrap an upcoming tour citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The band said Monday its 11-date U.S. tour, set to run Sept. 10 to 26, has been cancelled. Two of the dates were with Nine Inch Nails, who announced the cancellation of its tour last week.

“We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases – made worse by the Delta variant – that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members’ safety, as well as our own,” read a message on social media.

“We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon.”

Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, Stevie Nicks, Nine Inch Nails, Limp Bizkit and BTS are among the acts who have cancelled tours this year due to the COVID-19 surge.